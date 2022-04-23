Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Increased to $729.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $643.00 to $729.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $627.16.

PANW stock opened at $571.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $56.29 billion, a PE ratio of -120.59 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $576.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $538.76. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $322.23 and a 52 week high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total value of $13,954,917.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total transaction of $5,681,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,657 shares of company stock worth $39,871,738. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 86.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

