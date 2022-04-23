Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Price Target Increased to $6.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Otonomy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otonomy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otonomy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Otonomy stock opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average is $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.52. Otonomy has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $2.59.

Otonomy ( NASDAQ:OTIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Otonomy will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Otonomy news, CEO David Allen Weber sold 11,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $27,095.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 24,968 shares of company stock worth $59,965 over the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 805,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Otonomy by 229.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Otonomy in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Otonomy by 5.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 24,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 378.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 25,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

