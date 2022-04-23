Ontology 1-Day Volume Tops $275.83 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 22nd. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00001387 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a market cap of $479.70 million and $275.83 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.78 or 0.00186650 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00038693 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00022727 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $152.49 or 0.00385782 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The official website for Ontology is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

