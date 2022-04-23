Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.45 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.49 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line reported sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year sales of $6.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $6.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.48 billion to $7.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Old Dominion Freight Line.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23,803 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ODFL traded down $6.05 on Monday, reaching $269.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,582. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $245.56 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $295.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.50%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line (Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.