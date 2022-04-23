OKB Market Cap Hits $1.20 Billion (OKB)

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One OKB coin can currently be bought for $19.95 or 0.00050260 BTC on major exchanges. OKB has a total market cap of $1.20 billion and $43.64 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OKB has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OKB Profile

OKB is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

