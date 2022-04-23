OIN Finance (OIN) Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges

OIN Finance (OIN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One OIN Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OIN Finance has a total market cap of $3.80 million and approximately $135,728.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About OIN Finance

OIN is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,950,759 coins. The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance . OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

