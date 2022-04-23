OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

OFG stock opened at $26.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. OFG Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.78 and a 52 week high of $30.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.35%.

In related news, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $70,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jorge Colon purchased 1,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.40 per share, for a total transaction of $32,989.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,492,000 after buying an additional 464,637 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 625,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,608,000 after purchasing an additional 220,835 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 359,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,544,000 after acquiring an additional 46,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 78,460 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OFG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

