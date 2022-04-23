ODUWA (OWC) Trading 62% Higher This Week

ODUWA (OWC) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and $1,058.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000890 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ODUWA has traded 62% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,794.27 or 0.99840148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00058609 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00027817 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001877 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ODUWA

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

