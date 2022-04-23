OceanEx Token (OCE) Market Capitalization Hits $1.19 Million

OceanEx Token (OCE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 23rd. OceanEx Token has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $1,757.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OceanEx Token has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One OceanEx Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00047671 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,951.44 or 0.07404897 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000170 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00043011 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,782.76 or 0.99811259 BTC.

About OceanEx Token

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. The official website for OceanEx Token is oceanex.pro . OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OceanEx Token is medium.com/@OceanEx . The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling OceanEx Token

