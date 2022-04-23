Observer Trading Down 2.4% This Week (OBSR)

Observer (OBSR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 23rd. In the last week, Observer has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Observer has a total market cap of $19.56 million and approximately $43,415.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Observer coin can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Observer Coin Profile

OBSR is a coin. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,547,080,871 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Buying and Selling Observer

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

