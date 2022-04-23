OAX (OAX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $66,357.00

OAX (OAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. OAX has a total market capitalization of $7.70 million and approximately $66,357.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OAX coin can now be bought for $0.0999 or 0.00000251 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, OAX has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OAX Coin Profile

OAX is a coin. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,045,251 coins. The official website for OAX is oax.org . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

Buying and Selling OAX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

