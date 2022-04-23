Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading Down 5.1% Over Last 7 Days

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 23rd. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $767.25 million and $35.89 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000555 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Telos (TLOS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 38.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000232 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.