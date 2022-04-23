NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,499 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $6.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.15. The stock had a trading volume of 62,357,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,538,223. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $134.59 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. The stock has a market cap of $568.42 billion, a PE ratio of 50.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $241.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

