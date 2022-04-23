Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 386,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 2,194.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 11,126 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NVS. Erste Group upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on Novartis from CHF 84 to CHF 85 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their target price on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.83.

NVS stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,870,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,091. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $199.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.09 and a 52-week high of $95.17.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $1.175 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.28%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

