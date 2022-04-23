Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0793 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.08.

NPIFF opened at $31.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.63. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $37.20.

NPIFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$42.25 to C$46.25 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.38.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

