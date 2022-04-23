North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 374 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.61. 466,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,367. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.49 and a 200-day moving average of $71.14. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $66.43 and a 52-week high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

