North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 168 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Hologic worth $19,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $397,149,000 after purchasing an additional 20,373 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Hologic by 0.7% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,142,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,780,000 after acquiring an additional 26,894 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Hologic by 102.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,645,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $199,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,301 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 187.2% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,519,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $185,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,068,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,674,000 after acquiring an additional 39,395 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HOLX. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $155,014.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,075,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,720. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $81.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.24.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.97. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

