North Star Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,553 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $10,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $534,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $547,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,198 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter worth $2,222,000. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,603,123.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $873,090.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,064,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMW traded down $2.14 on Friday, hitting $108.18. 801,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,762. The firm has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.68. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.57 and a twelve month high of $167.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. VMware’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.57.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

