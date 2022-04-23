North Star Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,860 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $16,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 58.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

FB traded down $3.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,426,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,788,652. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $183.27 and a one year high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $501.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.28.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $301.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday. Argus downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.22.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total value of $39,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,876 shares of company stock worth $1,707,217. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.