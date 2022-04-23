North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $17.75 Million Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,658 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Akamai Technologies worth $17,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,248 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,916 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $9,743,000 after buying an additional 13,059 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,758 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.45.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total transaction of $873,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $349,068.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,325 shares of company stock worth $4,843,886 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $2.82 on Friday, reaching $117.14. 1,205,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,789. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.67 and a 200-day moving average of $112.17. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.86 and a twelve month high of $123.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $905.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.83 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

