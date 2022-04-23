North Star Asset Management Inc. Buys 430 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $8,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

ROP stock traded down $15.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $454.08. 620,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,622. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $417.54 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $457.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $464.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.90%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

