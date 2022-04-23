North Star Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $7,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marschall S. Runge bought 202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock valued at $307,943,730 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $265.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.39.

LLY traded down $10.88 on Friday, hitting $278.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,772,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $178.58 and a 52-week high of $314.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.