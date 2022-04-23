Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 1,412.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2,740.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the third quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

NDSN stock opened at $220.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.20 and a fifty-two week high of $272.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.09%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.40.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

