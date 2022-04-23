Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $640.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) to report $640.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nordson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $649.00 million and the lowest is $626.72 million. Nordson reported sales of $589.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nordson will report full-year sales of $2.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nordson by 0.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 4.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 136.4% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 3.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN traded down $3.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $220.38. The company had a trading volume of 140,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $197.20 and a fifty-two week high of $272.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.09%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

