Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Receives $75.90 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.47.

NRDBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 120 to SEK 125 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 130 to SEK 115 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 123 to SEK 113 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 127 to SEK 137 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from €12.60 ($13.55) to €11.40 ($12.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

OTCMKTS NRDBY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.50. The stock had a trading volume of 71,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,584. Nordea Bank Abp has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $13.29. The stock has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Nordea Bank Abp ( OTCMKTS:NRDBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 40.33% and a return on equity of 10.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nordea Bank Abp will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.1%. Nordea Bank Abp’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

