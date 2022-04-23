Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Price Target Increased to C$16.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

NSR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James set a C$16.00 price objective on Nomad Royalty and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.00 price objective on Nomad Royalty and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.03.

Get Nomad Royalty alerts:

Shares of NSR stock opened at C$9.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.08. Nomad Royalty has a 12 month low of C$7.34 and a 12 month high of C$12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$605.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07.

Nomad Royalty ( TSE:NSR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$8.55 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nomad Royalty will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Nomad Royalty’s payout ratio is currently -416.71%.

Nomad Royalty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.