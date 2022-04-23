NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions. Its operating segment consists of Customer Interactions Solutions, Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Company’s solutions include integrated, multimedia recording platforms, software applications and related professional services. NICE Ltd., formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd., is headquartered in Ra’anana, Israel. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NICE. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NICE from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $307.13.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $203.05 on Wednesday. NICE has a 52-week low of $199.32 and a 52-week high of $319.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 69.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.66 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NICE will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in NICE by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,221,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,460,000 after buying an additional 106,751 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in NICE by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,230,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,201,682,000 after buying an additional 138,903 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NICE by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,526,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,027,000 after buying an additional 836,616 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in NICE by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,364,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,944,000 after buying an additional 405,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in NICE by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,595,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,949,000 after buying an additional 173,064 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

