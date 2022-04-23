Neutrino USD (USDN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $10.33 Million

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00002481 BTC on popular exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $959.76 million and $10.33 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Neutrino USD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00046174 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,953.52 or 0.07477343 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000173 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00040882 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,538.00 or 1.00097168 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 979,453,714 coins and its circulating supply is 979,453,115 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.