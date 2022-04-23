NEST Protocol (NEST) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.83 Million

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. NEST Protocol has a total market capitalization of $56.06 million and $6.83 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NEST Protocol has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NEST Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0280 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00034117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00104370 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

