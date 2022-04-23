Nervos Network Reaches Market Cap of $335.54 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $335.54 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,814.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,956.35 or 0.07425257 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.21 or 0.00266750 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $316.18 or 0.00794132 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014635 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $269.83 or 0.00677708 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00087811 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006838 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.03 or 0.00389388 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,445,786,130 coins and its circulating supply is 30,596,363,443 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.