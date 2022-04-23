Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Navios Maritime from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Get Navios Maritime alerts:

Shares of NM stock opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.73. Navios Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.14.

Navios Maritime ( NYSE:NM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $156.79 million for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 6,219.23%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Navios Maritime by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,937 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Navios Maritime by 136.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 13,663 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime in the second quarter worth $170,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Navios Maritime by 21.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 134,541 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 23,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime (Get Rating)

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.