NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Downgraded by Investec to “Hold”

Investec downgraded shares of NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, UBS Group upgraded NatWest Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RBSPF opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $3.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.99.
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NatWest Group (RBSPF)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.