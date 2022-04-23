NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Downgraded by Investec to “Hold”

Investec downgraded shares of NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded NatWest Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:RBSPF opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $3.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.99.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.