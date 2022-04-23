National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHIGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NHI. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.00.

NYSE:NHI opened at $54.79 on Tuesday. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $50.88 and a twelve month high of $74.75. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 18.70, a current ratio of 18.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.07.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.91). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 37.43%. The company had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 147.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 0.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

