National Bankshares Increases Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target to C$8.50

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TVE has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.10.

TVE opened at C$4.95 on Friday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.05 and a 12 month high of C$6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.26%.

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Director Robert Spitzer bought 32,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.42 per share, with a total value of C$176,992.54. Following the purchase, the director now owns 385,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,089,914.52. Also, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.00 per share, with a total value of C$250,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,206,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,033,415.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

