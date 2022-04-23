Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.25.

Get Natera alerts:

NTRA stock opened at $36.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.20. Natera has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $129.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.67.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). Natera had a negative return on equity of 90.55% and a negative net margin of 75.43%. The business had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.89) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Natera will post -6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $220,975.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $37,269.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,661 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 148.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Natera by 24.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Natera by 2.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period.

Natera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.