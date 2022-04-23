My DeFi Pet (DPET) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.29 Million

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and $1.11 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000839 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00046076 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,946.20 or 0.07414733 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000168 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00038303 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,654.55 or 0.99798876 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

