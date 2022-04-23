Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at Cormark

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Cormark from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MTL. Scotiabank increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James set a C$14.50 target price on Mullen Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on Mullen Group in a report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a C$16.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.90.

Mullen Group stock opened at C$13.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.36. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of C$11.00 and a 52-week high of C$14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.39.

Mullen Group ( TSE:MTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$441.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$423.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 0.9800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

