M&T Bank Corp Trims Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,883 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $13,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth $743,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth $215,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 15.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,544 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LULU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $428.00 to $423.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.77.

Shares of LULU stock traded down $13.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $363.66. 1,639,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,543,774. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $376.76. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $278.00 and a 12-month high of $485.83. The stock has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

