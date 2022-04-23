M&T Bank Corp Sells 67,918 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 873,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67,918 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $42,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $365,022,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $106,729,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $89,626,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $65,254,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,122,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,988 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.38. The company had a trading volume of 68,370,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,208,957. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.80 and a 52 week high of $56.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.24.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

