M&T Bank Corp Sells 19,539 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,297,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,539 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.8% of M&T Bank Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.32% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $180,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,775,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 71,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $685,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,314,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,878,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,389,199. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.51. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.54 and a 12 month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

