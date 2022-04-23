M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,557 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 545.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $6.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $226.76. The stock had a trading volume of 844,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,683. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $232.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $216.62 and a 1-year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

