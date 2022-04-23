M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,159 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $8,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 29.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,391,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,912,000 after acquiring an additional 539,896 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,152,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,710,000 after acquiring an additional 165,667 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2,678.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,619,000 after acquiring an additional 163,400 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 334.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 192,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,839,000 after acquiring an additional 148,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 267,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,407,000 after acquiring an additional 125,269 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROP traded down $15.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $454.08. The company had a trading volume of 620,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,622. The company has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $417.54 and a one year high of $505.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $457.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $464.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.90%.

ROP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.72.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

