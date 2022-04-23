M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,556 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $11,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,346 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,109,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,401,000 after purchasing an additional 520,259 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,480,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,321 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556,457 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,307,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,977,000 after acquiring an additional 133,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded down $1.53 on Friday, hitting $65.86. 8,507,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,470,519. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $50.66 and a 52 week high of $71.70. The company has a market cap of $204.09 billion, a PE ratio of 470.46, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.48.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.985 dividend. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 1,378.67%.

AZN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($136.61) to £115 ($149.62) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($117.10) to £110 ($143.12) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from £102 ($132.71) to £111 ($144.42) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7,223.13.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

