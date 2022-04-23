M&T Bank Corp Purchases 324 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.06% of Sherwin-Williams worth $57,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $477,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $6.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $244.92. 1,426,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,612,193. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $254.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $233.32 and a one year high of $354.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.26.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

