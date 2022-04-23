M&T Bank Corp Purchases 133,760 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,005,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,760 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.30% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $63,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHP stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,724,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,084,776. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.80 and a 200 day moving average of $61.80. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $58.86 and a 12-month high of $64.15.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.