M&T Bank Corp Lowers Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,159,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,889,220. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.33. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $102.67 and a 12-month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

