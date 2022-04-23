M&T Bank Corp Increases Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $11,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,167,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,201,592,000 after purchasing an additional 188,936 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 24.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,728,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $890,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208,208 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,956,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $829,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 9.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,431,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $813,157,000 after buying an additional 1,697,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 167.0% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,913,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $125,175,000 after buying an additional 5,575,344 shares in the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of ENB stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.86. 3,875,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,811,471. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.99. The stock has a market cap of $90.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $47.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.23.

Enbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.