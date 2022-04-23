M&T Bank Corp Has $13.55 Million Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,576 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $13,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 386,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 2,194.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 11,126 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,870,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.09 and a 1-year high of $95.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.50 and its 200-day moving average is $85.59.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $1.175 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.28%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.83.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

