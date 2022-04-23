M&T Bank Corp Has $107.41 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,492 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $107,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 50,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,371,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,187,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,232,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $10.59 on Friday, hitting $372.65. 752,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,965. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $350.99 and a one year high of $467.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $398.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $422.36.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

