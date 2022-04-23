M&T Bank Corp Buys 7,807 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,807 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 57,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 48,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,564,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,834,000. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,100,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.00. 3,764,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,405,927. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.81 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.99.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

